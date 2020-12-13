Pacer Josh Hazlewood Says Australia Will Employ This Tactic Against India In Test Series

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has said that his side would definitely employ the short-ball tactic against India ahead of the first Test that gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The opening contest will be played under lights with the pink-ball. The pacers from both sides will be looking to make the most of the bouncy wickets Down Under as the two fierce rivals in world cricket look to win the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'The short ball will be used as a tactic'

"I think at different times, yes, the short ball will be used as a tactic. The bouncer strategy is here to stay. It is a part of the game. It is going to hang around for sure. It's probably a tactic all the time in Australia with the sort of bounce and pace our wickets have compared to other countries," said Hazlewood during a virtual press conference on Sunday. "And the wickets can also be quite flat from time to time. So, if we are not getting results on the front foot, we will challenge the batsmen at different times with the bouncer and a leg-side field. That's always been part of the game here, probably from both sides," he added.

Fight for Bragging Rights

India have their task cut out once regular skipper Kohli leaves the Australian tour midway as they will have to play out of their skins in order to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they had won a couple of years back on Australian soil by beating a depleted Australian side. Their star players Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a 12-month suspension from international cricket for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018.

The odds are even this time as the Aussies will be fielding a full-strength squad that consists of Warner, Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, etc. The Tim-Paine led Australians are currently the top-ranked Test side and are also at the summit of the ICC World Test Championship.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

