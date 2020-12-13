Kuldeep Yadav Believes India Can Replicate Success Of 2018/19 If Team Clicks As One Unit

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels that Team India can replicate the success of the 2018-19 tour if fast bowlers and batters show the same intent as they did last time in Down Under. Kuldeep had made this statement ahead of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that will be played on Thursday, December 17.

India had beaten Australia 2-1 in the four-match series and ended up registering their maiden Test series win on Australian soil. Yadav himself was a part of that squad.

'Your own team's performance matters the most': Kuldeep Yadav

"You need to win Test matches to win a series. We won two of them and could have one the fourth one too had there been no rain. The criticism holds no merit. Whenever you are playing against a team, your own team's performance matters the most. So instead of looking at the other team - who they have in their squad, and who they don't - it makes more sense to talk about your own team. We did well, and hence we won the Test series. If our fast bowling works well and we perform as prolifically with the bat as we did the last time, we will win this time too," said the chinaman bowler while interacting on the official website of his IPL franchise i.e. the two-time champions Kolkata.

India tour of Australia 2018/19

India were made to toil hard in the opening Test match at the Adelaide Oval as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by 31 runs. However, the hosts settled the scores in the following Test at Perth by registering an emphatic 146-run win to level the four-match series. However, it was Virat Kohli and India who had the last laugh as they comprehensively won the 'Boxing Day' Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 137 runs while the final Test match in Sydney ended in a stalemate.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

