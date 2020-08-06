Babar Azam's 'technical Flaw' Oddly Exposed By Ramiz Raja Despite Fluent Fifty On Day 1

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Prior to the match, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat first. After an early wreckage (43-2) on the morning of Day 1, Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood steadied Pakistan’s ship by defying James Anderson and co. until the close of play.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Babar Azam fifty dissected by Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam arrived to the crease when Pakistan slumped to 43-2 in the 19th over. The right-handed batsman survived some early hiccups, including a peach of a delivery from Chris Woakes first-up. However, Babar Azam overcame early demons and went on to score a graceful 69 off 100 balls, his 14th Test fifty. After a rain-interrupted opening day, Pakistan will resume batting on Day 2 on their overnight score of 139-2 (49 overs).

Despite Babar Azam’s opening day brilliance, Pakistan commentator Ramiz Raja dissected some flaws in his batting when he arrived new to the crease. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the 25-year-old was facing the English bowlers with open shoulders in the morning session. On his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja further said that Babar Azam’s head position while batting was not right which causes problems to the batsmen who are facing outswingers. The former Pakistan cricketer described the youngster’s batting stance as a “small technical flaw” which required some fixing.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Ramiz Raja talks about Babar Azam’s ‘technical flaw’

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test will commence on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Babar Azam fifty rescues Pakistan on Day 1, watch highlights

Image credits: Pakistan Cricket Twitter and PTI