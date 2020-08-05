England Vs Pakistan 2020: Abid Ali Becomes 1st Pak Batsman To Be Dismissed In COVID-19 Era

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Prior to the match, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat first. Their opening batsmen began cautiously against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. Both Shan Masood and Abid Ali saw off the new ball, for the first 15 overs at least, before the latter got his stumps rattled by an in-swinging Jofra Archer delivery.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Jofra Archer sends Abid Ali packing for 16

During the 16th over of the Pakistan innings, Jofra Archer hurled in a full, straight and an aggressive delivery that breached the defence of Abid Ali. The dismissal of the right-handed batsman was immediately followed by a rain-interrupted delay. However, the proceedings resumed after a while and Shan Masood was joined in by captain Azhar Ali at the crease.

The ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 series marks the return of Pakistan cricketers to the field for international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Interestingly, Abid Ali’s dismissal on Day 1 morning makes him the first Pakistani batsman to lose his wicket in the Covid-19 era. Abid Ali’s short-yet-patient innings came from 37 balls, which included two hits to the fence.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: Jofra Archer gets Abid Ali, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of publishing, the Pakistani batsmen reached 43-1 after 18 overs.

Image credits: Abid Ali’s screenshot from England Cricket Twitter