Virat Kohli Could Be Bettered By Babar Azam Someday: Pakistani Commentator Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been one of the best batsmen in the world across formats recently. The Pakistan international has been in tremendous form since making his international debut. Babar Azam is currently in the top five of the ICC rankings across all three formats and is the only player to do so. And it doesn't come as a surprise that he is being compared to India skipper Virat Kohli by the numbers he has achieved so far in his career.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli plays football during practice as if it's FIFA World Cup final: Nasser Hussain

Ramiz Raja says Babar Azam has the potential to go past Virat Kohli

Now, former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has made a huge claim. Ramiz Raja has said that Babar Azam has the ability to even go past Virat Kohli. But according to Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam has to get an encouraging environment around him to be the best in the world. Ramiz Raja also said that Babar Azam needs to think about only winning the game for Pakistan and play freely.

ALSO READ | Kris Srikkanth on the similarity he sees between legendary Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

According to Cricket Pakistan, Ramiz Raja said that for Babar Azam, the sky is the limit. Ramiz Raja added that until and unless Babar Azam gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential. He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up his mind and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'big fat love' for dogs is evident in these pics

Babar Azam, who is in his fifth year of international cricket, has shown that he has a long way to go and his future is certainly bright. Babar Azam averages a staggering 54.18 in the ODIs after playing 74 matches and has amassed 3359 runs so far with 11 centuries and 15 fifties. His consistency in the shortest format of the game leaves many in awe.

He has mustered 1471 runs in just 38 innings in the T20Is with as many as 13 half-centuries. However, when it comes to the Test format, he is getting better. Currently, he averages 45.12 after 26 Tests and was easily Pakistan's top performer on their tour of Australia in the 2019-20 summer.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli hits 47-ball 93* in IPL game vs SRH on Apr 9, 2013; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI