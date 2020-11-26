Bengal T20 Challenge: Players & Officials Ordered To Avoid Fantasy Gaming By CAB

The Bengal T20 Challenge which was announced by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) recently got underway on November 24. The six-team tournament is being entirely played at Eden Gardens in a bio-secure environment in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The T20 event also marked a return of the sport in Kolkata.

CAB instructs players and official to stay away from fantasy sports platforms

According to a recent report, the CAB has asked all the players and officials involved in the Bengal T20 Challenge who are inside the bio-bubble to not associate themselves in any fantasy league. As per Sportstar, the CAB issued a circular to the office bearers, players, participating clubs and match officials where chief Avishek Dalmiya stated that no person involved in the bio-bubble, or any club official of the participating team would be permitted to involve themselves in any fantasy league matches pertaining to the Bengal T20 Challenge.

The circular further stated that the office bearers of the Cricket Association of Bengal, as well as the tournament committee members and tours and fixtures and technical committee members, would not be permitted to participate in any fantasy league matches involving Bengal T20 Challenge. It also said that the directions are being issued in the best interest of the association and the sanctity of the tournament and therefore, it is mandatory for the above persons to follow it diligently.

Notably, the Bengal T20 Challenge sponsors include the Dream11 app, which is a fantasy sports platform. The Dream11 app was also the main sponsor of the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. Several fantasy platforms have emerged in India like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle which are being endorsed by legendary Indian cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Sachiin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli among others.

Meanwhile, about 33 matches will be played in the tournament which got underway on Tuesday. There are six participating teams - East Bengal Club, Mohun Bagan Club, Town Club, Kalighat Club, Tapan Memorial Club and Calcutta Customs Club who will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The league stage will be followed by the semi-finals and final from December 8 onwards.

