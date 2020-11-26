Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be a man of many talents. From being a cricketer to an accomplished commentator to a sharp cricket analyst, the Indian veteran has shown the wide range of talents he possesses. Recently, Manjrekar unveiled another talent of his when he took to Twitter and posted a video of him singing a Bollywood classic.

Sanjay Manjrekar impresses netizens with singing skills

In the video, Manjrekar can be seen singing the famous song 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai' from the movie 'Kati Patang' which was originally sung by singing maestro Kishore Kumar. Manjrekar has donned a blue T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses in the video which has a reddish filter to it.

Rehne do chodo bhi jaane do yaar...

Not a bad philosophy to live by. 😉 pic.twitter.com/IonjGfj30y — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2020

As soon as the video was uploaded by Manjrekar, his fans flooded the comments section with their views on his singing. Several reactions poured in as Manjrekar, who is frequently trolled by the Twitterati, surprisingly managed to impress netizens with his singing. The Twitterati gave a thumbs up to his singing skills.

Sanjay Manjrekar set to make comeback to commentary

Manjrekar, who has been away from the commentating duties since March, is all set to make a return in the commentary panel during the India vs Australia 2020 series. Manjrekar was sacked by the BCCI ahead of the India-South Africa series in March, which was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran commentator had requested the BCCI to reinstate him as a commentator for the Dream11 IPL 2020 by assuring the board that he will work as per the guidelines laid out by them. The 55-year-old sent an email to the Sourav Ganguly-led board, requesting them to consider him as a commentator for the cash-rich league, however, the BCCI snubbed his request and he was left out of the commentary panel for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The BCCI didn't really justify the reason behind Manjrekar's axing but it was evident that some of the controversial statements made by the commentator during the 2019-20 season didn't go down well with the board. During the 2019 World Cup, Manjrekar had called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a bits-and-pieces player which has caused a huge controversy. Moreover, in November 2019, he questioned Harsha Bhogle's credentials on-air while commentating in the historic India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test.

Besides Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Ajay Jadeja, Murali Kartik, Glenn McGrath, Nick Knight and Ajit Agarkar are also a part of the panel. Notably, Virender Sehwag, who made his commentary debut in 2016, was away from commentating for a long period of time as well and the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is also set to make a comeback. Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan and Arjun Pandit will also take up the mic during the India vs Australia 2020 series. The high-profile series will be broadcasted live by Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in four different languages (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu).

