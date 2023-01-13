Babar Vs PCB: Pakistan To Replace Babar Azam As Captain Of ODI And Test Team- Report

In a massive development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering replacing Babar Azam as the captain of the ODI and Test teams. The PCB is believed to be considering Shan Masood as a player who can replace the 28-year-old as the skipper in two of the three formats

According to Pakistan Cricket's website, the PCB is considering replacing Babar Azam as the ODI and Test captain after the side's poor performances in the home Test series against New Zealand, England, and Australia. The report adds that the decision regarding the captaincy and the tenure of the coaches are likely to be made at the end of the home season.

Shan Masood is likely to be the frontrunner to replace Babar as the full-time skipper of Pakistan in the ODI and Test formats since PCB's interim chairman Najam Sethi made the 33-year-old the vice-captain of the side. Meanwhile, some other reports also claim that Pakistan Cricket could also appoint three different captains for all the formats.