Babar Azam Wasn't Aware Shan Masood Is New ODI Vice Captain, Selectors Also Clueless

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday named a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The squad has been named, keeping an eye on this year's Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup. Shan Masood has been recalled after missing out on ODI cricket for the past three years. Masood has also been named the vice-captain in absence of Shadab Khan, who suffered an injury in Australia last week.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was reportedly unaware of the development. As per Pakistan media reports, when Azam was asked about Masood being made the vice-captain, he said he had no idea about it. Azam reportedly asked a selector, who informed him that the selection committee itself was unaware of the decision. As per a statement by the PCB, the decision was taken by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

Media reports suggest that Azam may be losing his power as captain after the appointment of Shahid Afridi as the new interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's team. Afridi was appointed to the role after Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chief. The change in PCB management took place last month after Pakistan lost the home Test series to England.

“We had limited ODI cricket last year and this year, we are scheduled to play 11 ODIs before we participate in the ACC Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in conditions that will be familiar to us. So, we aim to make optimum use of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent performers that will enable us to select the best available players for the two important tournaments," Afridi said in a statement on PCB's website.

“In this background, we have decided to recall experienced Haris Sohail and Shan Masood as we believe the two lads still have plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket. We have not only rewarded Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir for their outstanding performances in our domestic events, but they have also been identified as future prospects. These four players, along with Kamran Ghulam, have good knowledge of our conditions and have the talent and potential to excel at the highest level," Afridi added.

Pakistan’s Squad for New Zealand ODIs

Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.

Image: AP/T20 World Cup

