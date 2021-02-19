BAK Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Bangladesh Kings will face Barcelona Gladiators in the 48th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable BAK vs BAG playing 11 and BAK vs BAG Dream11 team.

Also Read: Ashish Nehra, Harsha Bhogle Slams IPL Teams For Overvaluing Foreigners Over Umesh Yadav

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: BAK vs BAG match preview

Bangladesh Kings are a very good side in Group C and are also one of the teams who are expected to make it to the knockout stages. They have had a mix start to the tournament so far as they have played 2 matches and have won one and lost one match. This will be their second match of the day after facing Khaiaran and so they will look to win both the matches and move up the points table.

On the other hand, after losing the first two matches against Kharian and Raval Sporting, Barcelona Gladiators made a brilliant comeback in their third game and won convincingly against the Skyways by 37 runs. Shahid Nazir played a scintillating knock of 69 runs which helped his side to gain their first points on the board. With 2 losses and a win, Barcelona Gladiators are at fourth spot in the Group C standings.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Pick Arjun Tendulkar For Base Price; Management Hails 'beautiful Skillset'

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BAK vs BAG Dream11 team

BAK: Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood (wk), Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Kosrul Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad, Shakil Mia, Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Saiful Islam, Moyez Uddin, Ripon Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Shahedur Rahman, M Shofi Ahmed, Soyful Islam, A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, K Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Kamran Ahmed, M Uzzaman, Ataur Rahman Khan, MD Saiful Islam.

BAG: Shahid Nazir (wk), Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, Arslan Yousaf, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Tahir Nawaz, Babar Basharat (c), Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Arslan Muhammad, Ameer Taimur, Sagar Shahbaz,Farooq Ahmed, Usman Asghar, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Nadeem Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.

Also Read: RCB IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After Kohli And Co. Spend â‚¹35.05 CR At IPL Auction 2021

BAK vs BAG live: Top picks for BAK vs BAG Dream11 team

Muhammad Masood

Moshiur Rahman

Shahid Nazir

Arsalan Muhammad

Also Read: From Chris Morris To Kyle Jamieson: Here Are The Top 9 Buys At The IPL 2021 Auction

BAK vs BAG playing 11: BAK vs BAG Dream11 team

BAK vs BAG live: BAK vs BAG match prediction

As per our prediction, BAG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAK vs BAG match prediction and BAK vs BAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAK vs BAG Dream11 team and BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.