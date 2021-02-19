RCB IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After Kohli And Co. Spend ₹35.05 CR At IPL Auction 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were among the most active franchises at IPL 2021 auction that took place on Thursday in Chennai. The Bangalore-based franchise had reached the playoffs last year but failed to make it to the finals as they lost the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB had some task on their hands as they had to plug the holes left in their squad and it will be safe to say that they were successfully able to do that.

RCB IPL 2021 team: Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson highlights of RCB auction 2021

RCB entered IPL 2021 auction with a purse of ₹35.40 crore and a total of 14 slots to be filled including three overseas slots. The IPL 2016 runner-ups didn't shy away from spending big bucks on the overseas players they wanted and at the same time, they ensured that they invested in young Indian talent.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the first major pick by RCB who they bought for a whopping ₹14.25 crore. RCB were involved in an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings who were in no mood to give away the Australia all-rounder. However, in the end, it was RCB who outbid CSK to acquire the services of Maxwell for a staggering amount.

RCB's next pick came in the form of New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson who they bought for a staggering ₹15 crore, thus making him the fourth-most expensive player in IPL history. The speed gun was targetted by RCB and Punjab Kings as both the franchises having struggled due to not having an outright death-overs bowler in the past - as they indulged in a bidding war but it was the former who managed to bag the Kiwi international.

RCB also acquired the services of Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian for ₹4.8 crore after a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Christian appears to be a like-for-like replacement for South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was released by the franchises ahead of IPL 2021 auction. Notably, Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore. Other RCB players bought at the auction include Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh), KS Bharat (₹20 lakh)

