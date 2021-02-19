Ashish Nehra, Harsha Bhogle Slams IPL Teams For Overvaluing Foreigners Over Umesh Yadav

The IPL 2021 auction might have gotten to a slow start but once it picked up the pace, there was no looking back. Overseas cricketers were the highlight of the IPL 2021 auction as they ruled the event with several players raking in big bucks. The IPL 2021 auction also witnessed history as South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player sold at IPL auction as Rajasthan Royals brought him for a whopping ₹16.25 crore.

Ashish Nehra unhappy with IPL franchises for overvaluing foreign bowlers over Indian ones

Moreover, foreign pacers like Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith earned massive IPL contracts. While the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 (RCB) price is ₹15 crore, the Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 (PBKS) price is ₹14 crore. Meredith also earned a ₹8 crore deal from PBKS.

Base Price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 15 Cr



Kiwi 🇳🇿 pacer Kyle Jamieson heads to @RCBTweets 😎🤙🏻@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/eReICVL0Bu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra was extremely unhappy with the IPL franchises for ignoring proven Indian pacers and going all guns blazing for overseas pacers who are yet to prove their worth. While speaking on Star Sports during the IPL auction, Ashish Nehra mocked IPL franchises for going for unproven foreigners over Indian pacers like Umesh Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.

Ashish Nehra was unhappy with the fact that Umesh Yadav who is an experienced bowler went for his base price of ₹1 crore. Ankit Rajpoot was eventually unsold, much to the surprise of Nehra. On the other hand, the likes of Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Kyle Jamieson, who haven't done anything substantial in international or T20 cricket for that matter, are getting massive IPL deals, which Nehra reckoned was something beyond his understanding.

Notably, Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle also took a cheeky dig at the IPL franchises for undermining Umesh Yadav. The veteran commentator tweeted that the Vidarbha pacer will be applying for Australian citizenship, thus referring to the massive deals that Australian speedsters have earned at the IPL auction.

Umesh Yadav is applying for Australian citizenship! 😂 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated IPL 2021 auction did not fail to disappoint this year as well bringing in some unexpected turns and etching new records in history. While IPL auction was successful for a few overseas players, it also came as a huge blow to several veteran overseas players who went unsold at the event. Some of the prominent foreign players who went unsold are as follows.

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore)

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 75 lac)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 50 lac)

