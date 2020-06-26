Balwinder Sandhu Thanks Malcolm Marshall For Firing Him Up With Bouncers In 1983 WC Final

India, under the spirited leadership of Kapil Dev, defeated West Indies by 43 runs in the 1983 World Cup final. Former India pacer Balwinder Sandhu was one of the 11 players who took field for India in the high-profile match at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. He batted at No.11 to score a handy 11* that stretched India’s score from 161-9 to 183 all out.

1983 World Cup final: Balwinder Sandhu talks about stand-off with Malcolm Marshall

Balwinder Sandhu was recently involved in an interview with The Indian Express. The former cricketer talked about the blow he took to the helmet through a fiery bouncer from West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall. Balwinder Sandhu revealed that the blow felt like somebody had given him a “hard slap”. He admitted to feeling pain at the time by saying his ears became hot and there was a whistling sound for a while in his left ear.

Balwinder Sandhu claimed that in order to achieve a moral victory, he decided to not reveal his pain. He said that he did not even rub the area which was hurting due to Malcolm Marshall’s bouncer. Sandhu stated that he turned around and faced the bowler as if nothing happened.

Balwinder Sandhu revealed that apart from Malcolm Marshall, the entire West Indies team took a dig at him. According to the former pacer, the then defending champions knew he could be a stubborn No.11 batsman because he was already frustrating them by holding his end. Balwinder Sandhu added that while West Indies team were trying to get him out, the blow to the helmet by Malcolm Marshall fired him up and made him even more stubborn against the Clive Lloyd-led team.

Balwinder Sandhu in 1983 World Cup final, watch video

Apart from a defiant 22-run 10th wicket partnership with Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu also played his part with the ball. He bowled nine overs to concede 32 runs and he picked up two wickets. He accounted for the wicket of in-form West Indies opener at the time, Gordon Greenidge.

83 movie

An upcoming Bollywood sports-drama titled 83 will chronicle India’s journey at the 1983 event. The film features an ensemble cast with actor Ranveer Singh portraying the lead role of Kapil Dev. Meanwhile, the role of Balwinder Sandhu will be played by 28-year old actor Ammy Virk. 83 movie was originally set for an April 10 release date before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Indian government to impose a shutdown across the country.

Image credits: Screenshot from Dibyaduti YouTube channel