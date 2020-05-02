Ravi Shastri Reveals His 80s 'gangster Look' In Post With Viv Richards & Malcolm Marshall

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt in the sporting season with all sporting activities across the globe suspended or cancelled to contain the spread of the virus. The IPL 2020, which was slated to begin on March 29, was postponed indefinitely amidst the India lockdown. Cricket stars have been forced indoors due to the oronavirus and have used this forced break to engage with fans on social media platforms. Team India coach Ravi Shastri shared a throwback pictures of him with West Indian legends Sir Viv Richards and Malcolm Marshall.

Ravi Shastri shares throwback pictures with Viv Richards and Malcolm Marshall

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to reminisce the 80s and shared his pictures with legendary batsman Viv Richards and fast bowler Malcolm Marshall. The Team India coach said that Marshall and Viv Richards were 'brothers in arms' and added that it was an honour and privilege to play against them. West Indies were a dominant force in world cricket in the 70s and the 80s although India defeated them in the 1983 World Cup final.

Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour 🙏 - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards @ivivianrichards pic.twitter.com/idlJiXja1D — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 2, 2020

Ravi Shastri net worth

The former commentator's main source of income is his salary. Ravi Shastri is the highest-paid cricket coach in the world and rakes in ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore as per a leading national daily. According to Celeb Worth, the Ravi Shastri net worth figure stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crore). Shastri's contract was extended post the 2019 World Cup and will run till the ICC T20 World up 2021 in India.

Ravi Shastri lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai, which is valued around ₹11.2 crore according to caknowledge.com. Shastri serves as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of India Resources Limited while has also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East. The former all-rounder's car collection comprises of Mercedes Benz, Ford, Audi and BMW.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

