BAN Vs IRE: Dream11 Team, Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 1st T20I

BAN vs IRE: Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the first of the three-match T20I series match on Monday, March 27, 2023. The match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and the hosts will be high on confidence as they recently defeated T20 World Champions England by a margin of 3-0 in the three-match series.

Bangladesh's squad looks very balanced as it has many key players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mustafizur Rehman. Opener Litton Das has also been in fabulous form in recent matches and will have the responsibility to give his team a good opening start. Towhid Hridoy has shown a lot of promise with his performance in the last few matches whereas Rony Talukdar would want to convert his starts into a big score.

Coming to Ireland so it will be led by Paul Sterling so who has been the backbone of the team for over a decade. Spinner George Dockrell will also need to bring in his experience and young players like Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Lorcan Tucker will also add great value to the team's middle order. The Irish team has shown a lot of promise in the last few times in the shorter format and looking at both teams anyone can win the first encounter.

When and Where will Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I be played?

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 27, 2023. The match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I on television.

How to stream Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I on the Fancode app and the match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK cannot watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I on television but can stream the match on the Clubber TV app. The match will start at 09:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the US can watch and stream Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I on the Willow TV app.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dream 11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

WICKET KEEPER: Litton Das

BATTERS: Paul Sterling (vc), Najmul Hussain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

ALL ROUNDERS: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

BOWLERS: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T2OI: Predicted XI

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Sterling (C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, GI Hume, GR Adair, L Tucker, S Doheny, AR McBrine, MR Adair