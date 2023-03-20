Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, BAN Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The Bangladesh cricket team will face Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The hosts head into the match on the back of a mammoth 183-run win in the series opener on Saturday. Bangladesh notched up a high-scoring total of 338/8 in the first ODI and won the match by bowling out the visitors for 155 runs in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Ireland is currently eyeing direct qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India in October/November. While Bangladesh have already qualified for the tournament, the Irish side is placed 11th in the ICC ODI Super League points table. The top 8 teams in the Super League standings will directly qualify for the marquee 50-over tournament. Having said that, here’s a look at the live telecast, live streaming, Dream 11 predictions, squad details and more about the second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be available on FanCode in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2nd ODI live on Clubber TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI on Rabbithole.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Dream11 Predictions & fantasy tips

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Graham Hume, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little