Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, BAN Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
The Bangladesh cricket team will face Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The hosts head into the match on the back of a mammoth 183-run win in the series opener on Saturday. Bangladesh notched up a high-scoring total of 338/8 in the first ODI and won the match by bowling out the visitors for 155 runs in the second innings.
Meanwhile, Ireland is currently eyeing direct qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India in October/November. While Bangladesh have already qualified for the tournament, the Irish side is placed 11th in the ICC ODI Super League points table. The top 8 teams in the Super League standings will directly qualify for the marquee 50-over tournament. Having said that, here’s a look at the live telecast, live streaming, Dream 11 predictions, squad details and more about the second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland.
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be available on FanCode in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Fans in the UK can watch the 2nd ODI live on Clubber TV.
Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI on Rabbithole.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little