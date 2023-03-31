BAN Vs IRE: Dream11 Team, Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Fantasy Tips For 3rd T20I

BAN vs IRE: Shakib Al-Hasan-led Bangladesh cricket team will take on Paul Sterling's Ireland in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series. The Bangladesh tigers have already won the series and would like to end the limited-over series on a winning note. Irish team on the other hand would also like to grab a win in the final T20I ahead of the only Test all set to be played in Mirpur from April 4.

Bangladesh routed Ireland in the second T20I by a margin of 77 runs courtesy of a 41 ball 83 run knock from opener Litton Das and captain Shakib Al-Hasan's 5/22. Das became scored a half-century in just 18 balls and became broke Mohammad Ashraful's record of the fastest fifty from 20 balls.

Bangladesh also defeated Ireland in the first T20I by 22 runs as the visitors only managed to score 81/5 in return for the revised DLS target.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 team

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Taskin Ahmed

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Bangladesh vs Ireland live squads

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland predicted playing XI: PR Stirling(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, GI Hume, GR Adair, L Tucker, MR Adair, B White, CA Young

Bangladesh vs Ireland live streaming: When and Where will the BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I begin?

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 31, 2023. The match will start from 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on the Clubber TV app from 09:00 AM BST.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch Bangladesh vs Ireland T20I on Willow TV from 04:00 AM EST.