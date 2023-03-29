BAN vs IRE: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al-Hasan is all set to achieve a huge feat in his T20 career when he will feature in the second T20I against Ireland on Wednesday. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder is set to become the fifth player in cricket history to pick 450 T20 wickets in their career. Shakib has 446 wickets in the 401 matches he has played till now. The 36-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder also has scored 6735 runs till now in his T20 career.

Before Shakib Al-Hasan Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Imran Tahir are the only bowlers as of now in cricket history to pick 450 T20 wickets. The Bangladesh all-rounder made his debut in 2006 and has proven to be one of the legends of the Bangladesh cricket team. Shakib just needs four more wickets to achieve this feat which he might do when he will come on to bowl against Ireland.

Shakib Al-Hasan all set to achieve golden feat in BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I

Shakib Al-Hasan is also Bangladesh's leading and the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format. The all-rounder has 131 wickets in 113 matches he has played till now and he is just only behind New Zealand's Tim Southee who has 134 wickets.

Bangladesh vs Ireland second T20I match is been played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The hosts after losing the toss came on to bat first and have already scored 73 runs in the first five overs of the match and are inching towards a big score.

Litton Das has already completed his half-century and the way he is batting can turn his score into a big hundred. The hosts already have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won the first T20I by a margin of 22 runs.

The hosts were put into bat first and scored 207/5 in 19.2 overs after which the match was halted by rain. Rony Talukdar was the hero of Bangladesh's batting and he scored a 38-ball 67 which helped the hosts to achieve a gigantic total batting first. Talukdar added 81 runs for the first wicket.

Ireland's revised target after the match got resumed was 104 in eight overs after which they just managed to score 81/5.