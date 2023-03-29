Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 2nd T20 In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
Bangladesh will face Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series that kicked off with the host team winning by 22 runs (DLS method) on Monday. Bangladesh amassed a massive total of 207 runs at the loss of five wickets in the first innings as Rony Talukdar top scored with 67 off 38. Litton Das also hit 47 runs in just 23 balls, while the Irish bowling lineup looked average.
Ireland’s chase was cut short due to rain as they needed 104 runs in eight overs to win the match. Ireland were restricted to 81/5 as the home side took a 1-0 lead. Heading into the second match of the series, Bangladesh will be looking to seal the series, while Ireland eye an equalizer.
Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Ireland predicted playing XI: PR Stirling(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, GI Hume, GR Adair, L Tucker, MR Adair, B White, CA Young
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST/8 AM GMT/4 AM ET on Wednesday, March 29.
Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website.
Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India.
Cricket fans in the UK can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on the Clubber TV app.
Cricket fans in the US can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on Willow TV.