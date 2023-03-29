Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 2nd T20 In India, UK And US

Bangladesh will face Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series that kicked off with the host team winning by 22 runs (DLS method) on Monday. Bangladesh amassed a massive total of 207 runs at the loss of five wickets in the first innings as Rony Talukdar top scored with 67 off 38. Litton Das also hit 47 runs in just 23 balls, while the Irish bowling lineup looked average.

Ireland’s chase was cut short due to rain as they needed 104 runs in eight overs to win the match. Ireland were restricted to 81/5 as the home side took a 1-0 lead. Heading into the second match of the series, Bangladesh will be looking to seal the series, while Ireland eye an equalizer.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Taskin Ahmed

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland predicted playing XI: PR Stirling(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, GI Hume, GR Adair, L Tucker, MR Adair, B White, CA Young

Where is the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I being played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST/8 AM GMT/4 AM ET on Wednesday, March 29.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch live telecast of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I in UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on the Clubber TV app.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I in US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I on Willow TV.