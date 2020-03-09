BAN Vs ZIM Live Streaming, How To Watch In India, Pitch & Weather Report, 1st T20I Preview

The first Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2019/20 commences on Monday, March 9 at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The BAN vs ZIM live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Here are all the BAN vs ZIM live streaming details, the BAN vs ZIM live match pitch and weather report and details about the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India.

BAN vs ZIM live streaming details: Where to watch the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India

On television, the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 SELECT and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV. The BAN vs ZIM live score and updates can also be followed on the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket's official website/social media pages.

BAN vs ZIM live match: Pitch and Weather report

The ground at Dhaka seems to slightly edge towards giving an advantage to the team batting first. Out of the 43 T20Is played on this ground, 22 have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first on this ground has been 152 and the highest total at this ground has been 211. According to AccuWeather, Dhaka will see a high temperature of 31 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 16 degrees Celcius during the BAN vs ZIM live match. There is a very slight chance of rain during the BAN vs ZIM live match.

BAN vs ZIM live match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe preview

The BAN vs ZIM live match is the first of the two-match T20I series. Bangladesh's last completed T20I was against Pakistan and their opponents won by nine wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tamim Iqbal and Afif Hossain. Their best bowlers were Mahmudullah and Shafiul Islam. Zimbabwe's last match was against Singapore and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Peter Moor and Tony Munyonga. Their best bowlers in the game were Wellington Masakadza, Daniel Jakiel.

The BAN vs ZIM live match can be expected to be won by Bangladesh, according to our BAN vs ZIM live match prediction.

