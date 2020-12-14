Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator BDH Vs FBA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will feature in the Eliminator of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and starts at 12:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BDH vs FBA live streaming, BDH vs FBA squads, and other details of the game.
After the gruelling league stage of the competition, Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will battle it out in the Eliminator. The match is of utmost importance for both the teams as a defeat would shatter the losing side's fortunes. Beximco Dhaka performed decently in the group stage, where they won four out of their eight fixtures. Fortune Barishal on the other hand have only managed three victories so far in the tournament.
The two teams have squared off on two occasions in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Dhaka claimed a comprehensive 7-wicket win over their counterparts when the two teams clashed for the first time. Beximco Dhaka eked out a narrow 2-run win in their subsequent contest. The last time the two teams met, they enthralled the fans with a thriller, and a similar closely fought match is on the cards.
As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions will be ideal for a 20-over cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the game.
The wicket at Bangladesh is bound to offer assistance to the batsmen. The bowlers will struggle to get going on the surface, however, the spinners are likely to play a huge part in the encounter. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first and post an imposing total in the crucial match.
BDH: Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.
FBA: Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy
The matches will be telecasted live on DSport. Moreover, the BDH vs FBA live streaming will also be made available on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. One can keep tabs on the social media pages of the Bangladesh Cricket Board for BDH vs FBA live scores.
