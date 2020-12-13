Hanuma Vihari Reveals It's A 'tough Call' To Pick India's First-choice WK For 1st Test

Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has gone on to say that it is the team management's call regarding who should be India's first-choice wicket-keeper for the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that gets underway on Thursday, December 17. Pant had donned the gloves during India's second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and also played an amazing knock of 103.

Saha on the other hand was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and did not bat in the second. Nonetheless, the veteran stumper had scored 54 during the first practice match at the Drummoyne Oval.

'It all depends on...': Hanuma Vihari

"Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel, for every spot, we have good competition. It all depends on team management as to whom they decide to pick. I feel both of them are looking in good form so it will be a tough call and a good headache," Vihari said while answering an ANI query in the virtual post-match press conference.

The D/N Test match

With the white-ball leg as well as practice matches of this gruelling tour done and dusted, the focus now shifts towards the longest format as both India and Australia will be locking horns in a four-match Test series. The first one will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval with the pink-ball. Regular skipper Virat Kohli will be making a solitary Test appearance. He will be returning back to India after the first Test to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in January. The batting megastar has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

At the same time, it remains to be seen who will be leading India in Kohli's absence in the remainder of the series. The second Test and the final one of this year will be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground whereas, the last two Test matches will be contested at the Sydney Cricket Ground (7th January) and the 'Gabba' Brisbane (15th January) respectively.

