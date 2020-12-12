Bangabandhu T20 Cup MRA Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Minister Rajshahi will go up against Gazi Group Chattogram in the 19th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Saturday, December 12. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 12:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MRA vs GGC live streaming info, MRA vs GGC squads and how to watch Bangladesh T20 League live in India.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Gazi Group Chattogram vs Minister Group Rajshahi#GGCvMGR #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/SscUPzm8JP — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 12, 2020

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: MRA vs GGC live streaming info and preview

The Gazi Group Chattogram have been phenomenal in the competition so far and have played a dominant brand of cricket. Having played seven matches in the league so far, the side have lost only a single contest and are played at the enviable top stop on the points table. They are coming into the fixture after a comprehensive win against Fortune Barishal.

Minister Rajshahi started their campaign with two spectacular wins in their first two encounters. However, the side have lost steam post that and have had to face five successive losses. They have a promising line-up and will be eyeing to put up a strong show in this crucial encounter. The last time the two teams locked horns, the Gazi Group Chattogram won the thrilling contest by 1-run.

Bangladesh T20 League live: MRA vs GGC squads

Minister Rajshahi squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (WK), Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Raqibul Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman RajaGGC: Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Shamsur Rahman.

Gazi Group Chattogram squad: Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Weather report for MRA vs GGC

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, rain is likely to stay away from the encounter. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the game.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Pitch report for MRA vs GGC

The wicket at Dhaka seems to be a balanced one, and it has offered assistance for both batsmen as well as bowlers. Faster bowlers have had an advantage on the surface. They will also look to exploit the cloudy conditions. Batsmen have struggled to hit big shots right from the onset. However, they will be able to up the ante once they are set.

MRA vs GGC live in India: MRA vs GGC live streaming and MRA vs GGC live scores

Fans can catch the live telecast of the match on DSport. One can tune in to the network to catch MRA vs GGC live in India. The MRA vs GGC live streaming will be available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For MRA vs GGC live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of Bangladesh Cricket.

