Wriddhiman Saha Shines Without Donning The Gloves, Takes An Unbelievable Running Catch

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is known for taking outstanding catches behind the stumps but on this occasion, he proved that he can also take screamer without donning the gloves as well. The Indian Test stumper provided a much-needed breakthrough for India in the outfield during the warm-up match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

'What a catch!'

This happened in the 16th over of Australia A's first innings that was bowled by pacer Mohammad Siraj. On the third delivery of that over, the Hyderabad speedster had bowled one on the fourth and fifth stump line as Nic Maddinson pulled it aggressively. However, it was a mistimed pull shot that went a few miles up in the air, and at one point, it seemed as if the ball would end up in no man's land but Saha had other ideas. He covered a lot of distance and did not even take his eyes off the ball. He was rewarded for his efforts as he took an absolute blinder at mid-wicket.

The video of this unbelievable catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle with the caption 'That's Saha at midwicket! What a catch by the keeper'.

Bumrah makes his bat do the talking, saves India from humiliation

Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the three-day warm-up game and decided to bat first. Neither of the Indian batsmen including Rahane could apply themselves on the SCG wicket as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away. Only youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) managed to make some impact. At 123/9, Bumrah (55*) and number 11 batsman Mohammed Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The star quickie was the only half-centurion for India as they were bundled out for 194. Bumrah's fifty proved how ample the score was as Australia A were bowled out for just 108 runs in the first innings and they now trial by 86 runs after the end of the day's play.

