Bangladesh All-rounder Mahmudullah Gets Special Help From Mumbai To Turn Batting Around

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has been his country's premier all-rounder for quite some time now. The 34-year recently featured for the Gemcon Khulna franchise in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 where his splendid performances in Qualifier 1 and the final helped his side win the coveted trophy.

Mahmudullah's form changed overnight by Mumbai based Shrinivas Chandrasekaran

Mahmudullah scored a quickfire 30 off 9 balls in Qualifier 1 against Gazi Group Chattogram and followed it up with a match-winning 70 off just 48 balls against the same opposition in the final to guide is side to a stunning win. However, the tournament wasn't as smooth for the all-rounder in the league phase as it was in the playoffs. Mahmudullah struggled big time during the league phase where he wasn't able to execute his shots the way he used to in the past.

However, a major turnaround saw the right-hander getting back to his best in the playoffs. The main reason behind this turnaround was Mahmudullah's chat with Mumbai-based Shrinivas Chandrasekaran, who is also the Bangladesh national men's senior cricket team's performance analyst. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Mahmudullah revealed that before the first qualifier, he had a chat with Chandrasekaran. He added that after watching his batting videos, he realised something was missing in his power-hitting which he probably couldn't see for himself.

Congratulations to Gemcon Khulna for becoming the champion of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 🏆👏#BangabandhuT20Cup2020 pic.twitter.com/taQ8mKIb6W — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) December 19, 2020

Mahmudullah further said that Chandrasekaran took a bit of time to look at his videos after which he gave him his opinion. The all-rounder reiterated that they discussed a few things, one of which was that his shoulder was rising too early. Chandrasekar compared his videos from the Nidahas Trophy 2018 to his videos from the league phase and pointed out what had changed.

Mahmuduulah spent the next morning in the nets with (team assistant) Nasir, just hitting balls for one hour to get back his confidence. He revealed that he practised those shots, and then brought out that shot in the first qualifier and it was the same shot that worked for him in the Nidahas Trophy. Mahmudullah also thanked Chandrasekaran saying that they had a short conversation but it was very effective at a time when he was a bit hesitant about his power-hitting.

Mahmudullah is currently enjoying his time at home. The all-rounder will soon enter the bio-secure bubble with Bangladesh team for their upcoming home series against West Indies. The BAN vs WI 2020 series will see the two sides locking horns in a three-match ODI series starting January 20 followed by a two-match Test series.

