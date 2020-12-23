Team India 2020 Review: MS Dhoni's Independence Day Retirement Marks End Of An Era

The year 2020 will always be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic that wreaked havoc across the world. However, the Indian cricketing community will remember the year as the year when legendary cricketer MS Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket. The veteran stumper has been one of the most loyal servants to Indian cricket who with sharp cricketing acumen and unparalleled skills changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.

Team India 2020: When MS Dhoni retirement stunned fans

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, thereby calling it a day on a glorious career. The right-hander who called it quits from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to hang his boots from the limited-overs formats as well for India. Dhoni announced his retirement through a video on Instagram, which featured the top moments of his cricketing journey since making his debut in 2004. He captioned the video, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket came out of nowhere and cricket fans all across the world were stunned with the announcement. There were speculations and conjectures about Dhoni's retirement going on for a long time but the Indian veteran never spoke about it. Dhoni's retirement was in the making as he didn't feature in any competitive game for more than a year.

The legendary cricketer's last competitive match before was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament by the Kiwis. Dhoni's fans were hopeful that the former Indian captain would make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2020 that was supposed to be played in Australia but the marque event was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which might have prompted him to take retirement.

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Dhoni was in action in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for Chennai franchise. Dhoni made his first competitive appearance in more than a year for Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 opening match against Mumbai. Dhoni's comeback to competitive cricket, however, had a rather anti-climatic end. The Chennai franchise got off to a solid start in the competition as they comprehensively beat defending champions Mumbai in the tournament opener.

But after the first game, thing mostly went against the Men in Yellow. Chennai were one of the favourites going into the tournament but their performances in the competition were extremely disappointing. The Chennai IPL team, who finished their campaign at the penultimate position on the points table, could only win six of their 14 matches, with three of them coming in their last three matches after they had bowed out of the tournament. The Chennai skipper is likely to be back in action for the Men in Yellow during the Dream11 IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for Chennai.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

