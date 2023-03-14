Bangladesh Annihilate World Champions England, Complete Historic 3-0 Series Whitewash

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I: Bangladesh created history by defeating the World T20 champions, Jos Buttler's England in the third and final T20I match at Mirpur by 16 runs and handed them a humiliating 3-0 whitewash. With this, the Tigers take the revenge of the 2-1 loss in the One Day series and have also posed serious questions on the visitors and their intent in the series.

After winning the toss and deciding to field first the Jos Buttler-led England side restricted Bangladesh for a total of 158/2 with opener Litton Das scoring a half century and Najmul Hussain Shanto adding 47 runs.

Bangladesh create history

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs England: 3rd T20i



In return the World T20 champions were 100/1 at one stage with captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan steady at the crease. England then suffered a bizarre batting collapse and were reduced to 142/6. At the end the world T20 champions lost the series 3-0 which was also their first whitewash after nine years and their first one on Bangladesh soil.

The last time England suffered a whitewash in T20I series was in 2014 when they lost by 3-0 against Australia on their home turf. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh have been in explicit form at home as they defeated India in ODI series 2-1 last December 2022 and defeated Australia and New Zealand ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022.

The English batters let their team down throughout the series as they were far from their best in all the three matches of the series. Najmul Hussain Shanto was named as the Man of the Series whereas Litton Das was handed over the Man of the Match awards. Bangladesh with the clean sweep has made a statement to the other cricketing nation and when it comes to playing on their home conditions, they are a different side and have all the weapons in their armoury.