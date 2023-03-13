BAN Vs ENG: Nasser Hussain Reacts To England's Embarrassing T20I Series Loss To Bangladesh

Former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain has criticized his national side following their defeat against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Mirpur. Nasser feels that England were certainly a batsman short during the second match of the T20I series due to which they lost the match and the series.

While speaking on Sky Sports Nasser Hussain felt that England could have included Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley into the T20I side as the balance of the team was not quite right.

Nasser Hussain said: 'We are the England cricket team'

Nasser said, "We are the England cricket team, it's an important tour. We saw what it meant to Bangladesh, and we have to treat it with the same respect. They didn't have the right balance of the squad. We've got 18 counties, if we can't put an extra batter or two on the ground in Bangladesh, if it means flying Pope or Crawley, who I think will be a good white-ball cricketer, I don't think it's good enough to say we are one batter short."

Nasser Hussain also praised Bangladesh for their approach and also for their match-winning performance.

"Fair play to Bangladesh. 2-0 against the world champions, and they've played some terrific cricket. Shanto is going to be a star in the making. They need to start finding fine cricketers. That's a big win for them", Nasser Hussain said.

"England haven't been at their best on or off the field. Buttler hasn't had his best day today. He should've opened the batting, some of the fields he set and asking someone to bowl their only over in the 19th over is a big, big risk", Nasser added.

If we talk about the second T20I match, England were bowled out for a score of 117 despite having big names like captain Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali in the batting lineup.

The top scorer for England in the innings was Ben Duckett who played an innings of 28 runs from 28 balls. On the other hand, Bangladesh coming into bat lost early wickets but Nazmul Hussain Shanto ensured that the Tigers won the match in the end.

Bangladesh have now taken an unassailable lead in the series with the third T20I still to play.