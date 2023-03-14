Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs ENG 3rd T20I In India, UK And US

Jos Buttler-led England cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the third T20I and final match of the three-match series. The World T20 champions on one hand will look to avoid a 3-0 whitewash in the series and will look to grab a consolation win. On the other hand, Bangladesh have already created history by winning the first two T20Is and now will look forward to completing a series sweep.

The England batting has plenty of big names like Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Moeen Ali whereas in the bowling they also have an experienced bowler in the name of Chris Jordan leading the attack. The England batsmen will have to fire as per their names and abilities if they wish to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

Bangladesh on the other hand have done extremely well in all the departments and will wish to continue the same performance in the third T20I as well.

When and where will Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match take place?

The 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 14, 2023, at 02:30 PM (IST) and will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and England can tune in to FanCode mobile and TV app for live streaming. The match will not be televised in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event will show the live telecast of the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England. The live streaming of the game will also be available on SkyGo.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match in the US?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on Willow TV app in the United States.

Bangladesh vs England: Full squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.