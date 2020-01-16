'Win One Test Match In 2020': Bangladesh Not Mincing Words On Where They Stand, Eye India

Ahead of the Pakistan tour, Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo has asked the team to follow India's footsteps in Test cricket to taste success in the longest format of the game and has also cited winning one away test as Bangladesh's target in 2020. Bangladesh might have surprised certain teams at moments, but since their Test debut in 2000, the team has only managed to win 13 matches out of the 117 they have played.

'That is what we aspire to do'

Speaking to a sports daily, Russell Domingo said, "The way that India have played cricket and developed their game over the last three to four years is something that we aspire to do. The way that they have prepared in domestic circuit, the group of pacers they have developed and the continuity in their selection, these are big learnings that we have gained from playing against India."

Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan

After a month-long of persuasion and discussions, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally agreed to tour Pakistan for two tests, one ODI and three T20s. Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24 to 27, and the first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from 7-11 February. After the PSL, the one-off ODI will take place in Karachi on April 3, while the second Test will be played from April 5-9.

Soon after Sri Lanka toured Pakistan, after almost 10 years since the attack on Lankan players in Pakistan which had resulted in ousting of cricket from the country, the PCB had invited Bangladesh and South Africa for Test series at home. However, Bangladesh players and management had shown security concerns over touring the country despite receiving clearance from the government. Players' hesitance had also forced the board to cut-down the series to just one-off Test which was declined by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

