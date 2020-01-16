AB De Villiers Rates Perth 2008 And Adelaide 2012 As Favourite Test Cricket Memories

Over the years, AB de Villiers has been a legendary player for South Africa since making his debut in 2004. De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 and began to focus solely on his iconic T20 career that spans across the globe. While multiple reports have emerged recently about de Villiers' return to T20Is, nothing has been confirmed yet.

In a video published by Cricket Australia, AB de Villiers started looking back at South Africa's Test match prowess over the last two decades and reflected on his time with the team. De Villiers reflected on the 2008/09 Perth Test match where him and Jean-Paul Duminy led South Africa to a famous win over the Aussies. Chasing Australia's 414, ABD scored an unbeaten 106 while Duminy scored an unbeaten 50 to get South Africa over the line on the fifth day.

Another favourite that De Villiers looked back on was the Adelaide Test in 2012/13. After a double-hundred by skipper Michael Clarke and hundreds by David Warner and Michael Hussey in the first innings, Australia were in the driver's seat during this Test when South Africa struck back in the second Australian innings and managed to draw the match by batting the fifth day out. De Villiers reflected on how he enjoyed seeing Faf du Plessis work hard at the middle as he scored an unbeaten century to secure a famous draw. Australia needed two wickets in the final Peter Siddle over of Day 5 to win the match. South Africa batted the innings out.

BBL: AB de Villiers plays for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash 2019-20

De Villiers is currently in Australia as he is playing his first-ever Big Bash League (BBL) for the Brisbane Heat. De Villiers made an impressive Big Bash debut when he smashed 40 runs in a low-scoring encounter between the Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. He even took a stunning catch in the first innings of the match. A lot of speculation revolving around AB de Villiers' return to international cricket for South Africa has been doing the rounds. Even South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has commented that he would love to have ABD back in the Proteas squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

