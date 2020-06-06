Last Updated:

Bangladesh Team Joins Cyclone Amphan Relief Works, Tamim Iqbal Arranges Water For Affected

Bangladesh cricketers, led by veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal, have joined the relief works in areas left devastated by Cyclone Amphan last week

Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricketers, led by veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal, have joined the relief works in areas left devastated by Cyclone Amphan last week as the country battles the COVID pandemic too simultaneously. Taking to Facebook, Tamim Iqbal announced that he had arranged pure water for the inhabitants of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira - one of the areas adversely affected by the Cyclone. The Bangladesh batsman also thanked other volunteers who lent a hand in helping those affected by Cyclone Amphan. 

Tamim Iqbal arranges pure water for Cyclone victims 

