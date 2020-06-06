Umar Akmal's Appeal Against Three-year Ban To Be Heard On June 11, Says PCB

Tainted Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal's appeal against his three-year ban will be up for hearing on June 11 by a former Supreme Court judge as an independent adjudicator, the PCB said on Friday. Uma Akmal was handed a ban after he failed to report spot-fixing and corrupt approaches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games. Umar Akmal had filed the appeal against the ban which was imposed after the panel found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

Umar Akmal's appeal to be heard on June 11

Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal appeal on 11 Junehttps://t.co/Hy4P9awFhb pic.twitter.com/y7IAl2z7tY — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 5, 2020

Umar appeals against his suspension

As per a report by Geo TV, Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against his three-year suspension. The report also indicated that the PCB will now be appointing an independent panel for the appeal. Additionally, the tainted cricketer has also hired Babar Awan’s law firm for helping him in his case. Babar Awan is an Advisor for the Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan.

Umar Akmal was found guilty of two charges under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, leaving him ineligible for all cricket related ventures till February 19, 2023. Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, chairman of the PCB's disciplinary panel, said that the batsman wasn't prepared to show any remorse and did not seek an apology after the pronouncement of the Umar Akmal ban. Chauhan, in the statement, added that Akmal tried to take refuge behind the fact that he had reported previous approaches made. The PCB announced the Umar Akmal ban on the eve of the now-suspended Pakistan Super League, with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents on March 17.

Image credits: AP