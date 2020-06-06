HCC Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

The 4th match of the ongoing Finnish Premier T20 League will be played between Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTC). The HCC vs BTC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 and will start at 1:00 pm IST. Here is our HCC vs BTC Dream11 team and HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of HCC vs BTC Dream11 top picks.

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier T20 League is being played at two venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and at Tikkurila Cricket Ground. Having won the previous edition of the tournament, the Helsinki Cricket Club are the defending champions. A total of 60 matches will be played between eight teams in the competition that will run from June 1 till August 30.

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs BTC Dream11 team and squads

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad

Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Aniketh Pusthay (c), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Gautam Bhaskar.

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs BTC Dream11 team

Here is the HCC vs BTC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Imrul-Abedin

All-rounders – Akhil Arjunan (c), Nurul Huda (vc), Zakiullah Kamal

Batsmen – Habib Al-Amin, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Tushar Sarker

Bowlers – Adnan Syed, Tonmoy Saha, Arun Bhatia

HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction

HCC start off as favourites to win this match.

Please note that the above HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs BTC Dream11 team and HCC vs BTC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The HCC vs BTC Dream11 team and HCC vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

