Bangladesh Cricket Star Sabbir Rahman Allegedly Slaps And Fist-fights Cleaner In Rajshahi

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has a tendency of getting into troubled waters time and again. On several occasions, the Bangladesh international has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Once again, Sabbir Rahman has found himself entangled into another unwanted controversy.

Bangladesh batsman allegedly Sabbir Rahman slaps a cleaner, denies claims

Once cited as one of Bangladesh’s most talented batsmen, Rahman has now been accused of hitting a cleaner at the Rajshahi City Corporation. On Sunday, around 5 pm in the afternoon, the 28-year-old reportedly slapped a cleaner in front of his home, which led to a commotion by a group of cleaners. The police had to intervene and control the situation.

According to locals, a heated argument started between Sabbir Rahman and the cleaner after which the former resorted to violence. Later, it was learned that Sabbir Raham apologised for the incident. However, while commenting on the matter, Sabbir Rahman denied all the rumours that stated he resorted to violence and further said that he didn’t slap anybody. He added that he only had an argument with the cleaner.

According to BDcrictime, Sabbir Rahman said that cricket is his life and also his love. He went on to swore on cricket saying that he didn’t beat that person. Rahman further said that whatever mistakes he had made in the past are not relevant now and added that he has learned a lot from the past. He also said that the ongoing rumours are baseless and nothing of such sorts has happened. He reckoned that it’s not easy to hit a person.

Elaborating on the incident, Sabbir Rahman said that a garbage van was placed near his residence. He was returning home with his wife when he found the vehicle in the middle. He added that he told the cleaner if he keeps a vehicle in the middle of the road, it will be difficult to commute. If someone who is sick wants to go, it will be tough for that person and requested him if he could keep the vehicle a little away.

Rahman further said that the moment he pressed the horn, his reaction was such that he had committed a big mistake. Rahman pointed out that the person was giving him stares and blabbering something which he found odd. So he asked the cleaner if he said anything to him and added that he didn’t speak anything wrong, then why is he reacting this way. The Rajshahi born said that only this happened and nothing else.

Sabbir Rahman said that the issue has been blown out of proportion and being a cricketer, he tends to hog the headlines. He mentioned that the cleaner later went to his home and threatened his mother and father in a severe manner. Rahman has been a part of several controversies. In September 2018, the BCB’s disciplinary committee banned him for six months for abusing a fan on social media. During the same time, Shoaib Malik, the veteran Pakistan cricketer said that Sabbir had, reportedly, eve-teased his wife Sania Mirza. The Bangladesh batsman last played for his country in a 2019 ODI tri-series tournament at home.

IMAGE COURTESY: SABBIR RAHMAN INSTAGRAM