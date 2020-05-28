Mushfiqur Rahim Claims India Took Bangladesh Lightly In World Cup 2007 Group Match

Mushfiqur Rahim has said that India took Bangladesh lightly during the 2007 World Cup where the then minnows pulled off a huge upset. That loss indeed proved to be the turning point in India's World Cup campaign as they made a shocking first-round exit after the loss against the eventual runners-up Sri Lanka despite registering a huge win over Bermuda. Bangladesh on the other hand made it to the Super 8.

'They thought they would get some batting practice': Mushfiqur Rahim

While talking to a cricket news website, Rahim went on to say that during the innings break against India, he had learned that he was going to bat at No. 3 because of which he had very little time to think about it. He then mentioned that it was Team India's first match of the campaign and they thought they would get some batting practice before their big games. The veteran cricketer then added that it was a tacky wicket and opener Tamim Iqbal had given them a good start while Mushfiqur was trying to settle down. Furthermore, the wicket-keeper batsman also added that he had a great partnership with star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan and then revealed batting with two of his U-19 team-mates made him quite relaxed on the biggest stage of world cricket.

When Bangladesh stunned India

India who were considered as one of the strong favorites to win the coveted trophy were stunned by a resurgent Bangladesh unit at the Port of Spain in Trinidad. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Men In Blue were bundled out for 191 riding on Sourav Ganguly's 66 and, Yuvraj Singh's 47. Bangladesh in reply made a cautious start but once the batsmen found their rhythm, they started toying with the Indian bowling and dispatched them to all parts of the ground. Gritty half-centuries from Rahim (53) and Shakib (56*) saw the Bangladeshis over the line by five wickets with nine balls to spare.

