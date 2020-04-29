Yuzvendra Chahal Considers Shoaib Malik Better Player Of Spin Than Steve Smith

India has earned itself the reputation of giving international cricket some of its most talented spin bowlers. Spin legend Anil Kumble, who has also captained India, is the country's highest-ever wicket-taker in both formats. After Kumble, new stars like Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja emerged in the scene. Now, newer spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are making a name for themselves.

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about the best batsmen of spin in modern-day cricket

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently appeared on an Instagram Live during the India lockdown and discussed his life in and outside the sport. During the session, Chahal called India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma as great players of spin bowling. Chahal also credited New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for being a good player of spin.

Yuzvendra Chahal lauded the fact that Kane Williamson plays the ball very late, especially on slow pitches. Chahal then went on to mention Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik. Malik, who made his debut for Pakistan in 1999, has become one of the country's most respected players and still continues to be a T20 superstar throughout the globe.

Yuzvendra Chahal calls Shoaib Malik better than Steve Smith at spin bowling

Yuzvendra Chahal then recalled the 2018 Asia Cup encounter where India and Pakistan met. Chahal explained how Shoaib Malik was rotating the strike off good deliveries and made him realise the experience that the Pakistani star held. He went on to compare Shoaib Malik to one of the best batsmen in the world right now, Steve Smith. Chahal said that in his opinion, Shoaib Malik is a better batsman against spin bowling than Steve Smith, which is indeed quite a bold claim.

About Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has scored more than 10000 international runs for Pakistan across formats. He still continues to play T20Is for the country. He is married to Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza. His marriage to Sania Mirza happened in 2010. In 2008, Malik played the IPL for the then-Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

