Bangladesh Likely To Play A Day-Night Test Match In Pakistan In 2020

Pakistan are scheduled to host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from December 11. The last time Pakistan hosted Test matches in their country was way back in 2009 during the ill-fated tour by Sri Lankan cricket team. After pulling out all strings to invite the Sri Lankan team to the country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are now looking to stage a Day-Night Test too.

This series will not only mark the return of Test cricket in the country, but also initiate the process of Pakistan's ascendency in the pinnacle format of the game: former captain Moin Khan.



Get your #PAKvSL tickets now:

Bangladesh likely to play a Day-Night Test in Pakistan next year

According to media reports, the PCB has asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) if their national team would be willing to play a Day-Night Test match during their tour next year. The Bangladesh cricket team were initially scheduled to tour UAE in an away series against Pakistan. However, the PCB requested Bangladesh to play matches in Pakistan instead. Even though the tour to Pakistan has not been officially green-lit by the BCB yet, the Pakistan board are still insisting for a “home” series.

According to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the idea behind staging a Day-Night Test match is to attract crowds to the stadium. Last month, Bangladesh team contested their first-ever Pink-Ball Test in India. The match turned out to be a huge success as it attracted packed seats throughout the course of the game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will now host Sri Lanka and it is a historic moment. The two teams will play two Test matches and the series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 while the second Test will be contested from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

