Road Safety World Series: Mohd Kaif Turns Back The Clock With Thrilling Catch; Watch Video

Mohammad Kaif was one of the best fielders around during his time and the 39-year old showed he still has a safe pair of hands in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. In the match against Sri Lanka Legends, Mohd Kaif took two stunning catches to help India legends make vital breakthroughs. After an excellent day on the field, Kaif let his bat do the talking, helping India chase down the score to mark their second win of the Road Safety World Series.

Road Safety World Series live streaming: Mohd Kaif takes a stunner to dismiss Dilshan

India Legends faced off against the Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday and Mohd Kaif stole the headlines with some sharp fielding and stylish batting. The 2002 Natwest series final star took the first of his two brilliant catches of the night to dismiss Sri Lanka legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan off Munaf Patel. Dilshan along with Romesh Kaluwitharana had got Sri Lanka off to a good start as the duo put on 45 off 7 overs. However, Dilshan departed soon, after mistiming a pull shot off Munaf Patel, with Mohd Kaif running in to take a spectacular catch.

Kaif is still so fluid in the field. pic.twitter.com/2jV6TCHqs8 — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) March 10, 2020

Road Safety World Series live streaming: Mohd Kaif's low diving catch ends hopes of a strong Sri Lanka finish

Mohd Kaif was not done with pulling off just one blinder on the field. Sri Lanka Legends were aiming for a strong finish in their Road Safety World Series clash against India Legends and Chamara Kapugedara was central to their plans. However, the hard-hitting batsman had to depart in the 18th over, after his flick of Zaheer Khan was caught by Mohd Kaif. Kaif dived low to take a stunning catch to end Sri Lanka’s hopes of a robust finish.

Road Safety World Series live streaming: Mohd Kaif stars with the bat as India Legends win

With bat in hand, Mohd Kaif played some his classic cover drives as he resurrected the India Legends innings after they lost stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh in quick succession. Kaif hit three fours and a six, in his 45-ball stay at the crease before departing in the 15th over for 46. However, Irfan Pathan carried on from there and scored an unbeaten 57 to guide India Legends to their second consecutive win in the Road Safety World Series.

