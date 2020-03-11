ICC Schedule Reserve Day For 2021 Women's World Cup Knockout Games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for the 2021 Women’s World Cup set to be played in New Zealand. The ICC received a lot of criticism over the past week for not scheduling a reserve day for the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final which was washed out. However, in a bid to rectify that mistake, ICC has now scheduled reserve days for all three knockout ties, the two semi-finals and the final.

ICC releases 2021 Women's World Cup schedule

The ICC released it’s 31-match schedule for the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday and the Tournament will be held at six venues. Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch will be the six host cities of the Women’s World Cup. The first semi-final will take place at Tauranga on March 3 while the second will be on March 4 at Hamilton. The final will be played under the lights at Hagley Oval on March 7.

The full fixture list for next year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.



Less than 11 months to go until the tournament opener!#CWC21 pic.twitter.com/nc6oWjVjAF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2020

New Zealand, England, South Africa, Australia Women qualify for ICC Women's World Cup

Only four teams have been confirmed for the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup so far. Defending champions England, Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia Women, South Africa and hosts New Zealand. The remaining teams will be confirmed via the Women’s Championship and qualifying event in Sri Lanka in July.

ICC add reserve days to World Cup schedule after India Women vs England Women SF washout

The addition of reserve days to the knockout ties is a crucial addition to ICC Women’s World Cup schedule, considering how the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final panned out. India Women qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup final after their semi-final against England Women was washed out. With no reserve day, India Women, courtesy of topping Group A, had progressed through to the final, where they were comprehensively beaten by eventual Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia Women.

