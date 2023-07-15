Bangladesh Survives Karim Janat's Final Over Hat-trick To Win Match With Boundary - WATCH

Bangladesh and Afghanistan face each other in preparation for upcoming tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The T20I started between the South Asian teams in the bilateral series, with Bangladesh winning the first match in a nail-biting situation. Afghanistan did not give up till the last over and displayed class bowling acts from Karim Janat.

Karim Janat's heroic effort goes vane in Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by two wickets in the first Twenty20 International match on July 14, 2023, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The game featured amazing drama and kept the audience on the edge of their chairs.

Afghanistan batted first and achieved a respectable total of 154 runs for the cost of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Nabi stepped up with a well-played 54-run inning off 40 deliveries, featuring six fours and one six. Azmatullah Omarzai finished with a late flourish, hitting 33 runs off 18 balls with four sixes. Bangladesh struggled at first but persevered in pursuit of the 155-point goal. Towhid Hridoy was instrumental in the middle order, scoring 47 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Shamim Hossain Patwari additionally helped significantly, scoring 33 runs off 25 balls.

BAN vs AFG: What happened during the last over?

The match reached a tense conclusion in the last over, with Bangladesh needing six runs to win with five wickets in hand. Karim Janat took a hat trick in the last over, putting Afghanistan on the verge of a surprise win. Despite his outstanding bowling effort, Janat let up two boundaries in the same over, allowing Bangladesh to earn the victory. Janat became the 2nd Afghan player, after Rashid Khan, to score a hat-trick in T20Is.

The game of BAN vs AFG had its share of drama, with Bangladesh leading 64-4 at one point. Hridoy and Shamim's important 73-run partnership, though, kept them on track. Their controlled performance under duress moved Bangladesh closer to the goal. With one ball remaining, Shoriful Islam sliced a short delivery from Janat beyond point for a boundary, sealing Bangladesh's triumph. For the Tigers, who had lost the ODI series in a humiliating manner, this victory was crucial.