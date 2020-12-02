Bangladesh T20 League FBA Vs BDH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Beximco Dhaka will go up against Fortune Barishal in the 9th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs BDH live streaming info and how to watch Bangladesh T20 League live in India.

Bangladesh T20 League live: FBA vs BDH live streaming info and preview

Both teams have featured in three matches in the tournament so far. The sides have struggled to win matches consistently in the league and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Beximco Dhaka are yet to score their maiden win in the Banganandhu T20 Cup and will look to change things around in their upcoming encounter on Wednesday. Their batting line-up left them down in their last encounter as they were bundled out for 109 while chasing 147 against Gemcon Khulna.

Fortune Barishal started off their campaign with a loss. However, they made a thumping comeback with a comprehensive win over Minister Rajshahi in their second fixture. Despite their loss against Gazi Group Chattogram in their latest encounter, the side impressed with their overall performance and will look to cross the line this time around against Beximco Dhaka. They are currently positioned at the fourth position on the points table, whereas Beximco Dhaka are the wooden spooners.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 4.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/EjbxGrrPH7 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 1, 2020

Bangladesh T20 league live: Weather report for FBA vs BDH

As per AccuWeather, conditions will be ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match. It is expected to be sunny throughout the match with a partial cloud cover. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh T20 league live: Pitch report for FBA vs BDH

The strip at Dhaka has been conducive to the bowlers in the competition. The same is also expected during the Wednesday fixture. Apart from the two matches on the opening day, teams batting first have failed to cross the 150-mark. Bowlers are likely to dominate the upcoming clash as well, and the fast bowlers will look to exploit the favourable conditions. Considering the past results, and the pitch conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first on the pitch.

FBA vs BDH live in India: FBA vs BDH live streaming and FBA vs BDH live scores

Cricket fans can tune in to DSport to watch the FBA vs BDH live in India. The FBA vs BDH live streaming will also be made available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. The FBA vs BDH live scores will be updated on the Twitter page of Bangladesh Cricket.

