Bangladesh T20 League GKH Vs GGC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fortune Barishal will meet Gazi Group Chattogram in the 7th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GGC live streaming info and how to watch Bangladesh T20 League live in India.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 3.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/xBtp5rlOWG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 29, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: FBA vs GGC live streaming info and preview

The Gazi Group Chattogram team have been in blistering form in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They currently stand unbeaten in the competition after their first two fixtures. The table-toppers have emerged as one of the favorites to clinch the championship this year. They have a formidable line-up with experienced T20 players such as Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque in their side who are a regular feature in the Bangladesh national team.

Fortune Barishal had to face a defeat in their opening clash against Gemcon Khulna, however, the team produced a clinical win in their second fixture against Minister Group Rajshahi. Bangladesh cricket superstar Tamim Iqbal will lead the Barishal contingent in the tournament, and he will be a key at the top order for them. They are currently placed at the third spot on the points table, and a win against an in-form Gazi Group Chattogram side will lift their spirits up.

Bangladesh T20 league live: Weather report for FBA vs GGC

As predicted by AccuWeather, conditions will be cloudy mostly throughout the afternoon contest on Monday. Fortunately for the fans and the participating teams, rain is likely to stay away and an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is on the cards. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh T20 league live: Pitch report for FBA vs GGC

The wicket at Dhaka has been favorable to the bowlers this season. As observed in the initial matches of the competition as well, fast bowlers have dominated the fixtures. Out of the six matches, teams batting first have crossed the 150-run mark only on two occasions, whereas two times the teams have failed to cross even the 100-run mark. A similar low scoring thriller is expected between the two teams in the upcoming match as well. The cloudy conditions will give an added advantage to the pace bowlers.

FBA vs GGC live streaming: FBA vs GGC live scores and FBA vs GGC live scores

Fans can tune in to DSport to catch the FBA vs GGC live in India. The FBA vs GGC live streaming will also be made available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. One can visit the Twitter page of Bangladesh cricket for FBA vs GGC live scores.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

