Steve Harminson Wants England Player To Miss IPL 2023; 'That Is The Most Important Thing'

England Men's cricket team under the leadership of all-rounder Ben Stokes will be looking to regain the Ashes against Australia at home this year. England have not been able to win the Ashes since 2019 and last won at home in 2015. Former England bowler Steve Harmison wants Ben Stokes to miss Indian Premier League 2023 and wants him to be 100% ready for the Ashes.

According to The Mirror Harmison said, "This guy has got a really high pain threshold. Too high, that is probably the problem. But this (knee injury) is restricting his movement, big time. We've been watching it and seeing the demise of it this innings and this was the first time that he's shown the rest of the general public.

'I think there's some brave....', says Harmison

"I think there's some brave decisions to be made because Ben Stokes is so important, so crucial, to England's chances of winning the Ashes. And I thought he might have gone to the IPL, played the Ashes and then fixed his knee. But looking at this, I think that's impossible now", Harmison said.

"I think a big conversation between the medical team, Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, is how do we get you fit for June? Forget any other cricket, because that is the most important thing at this minute in time", Harmison said.

Ben Stokes will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 as he was bought for a whopping price of INR 16.26 crores in the auction.

There was uncertainity over Ben Stokes playing in the IPL but he spoke about the same in a press briefing a few days back. Ben Stokes said, “I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week-by-week case at the moment”.

Shedding light on his injuries, the 31-year-old added, “I’m not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 years.."