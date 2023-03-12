England Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs BAN In India, UK And US

Jos Buttler led England team will take on Bangladesh in the second match of the three match T20I series. The visitors will look to bounce back after the loss and would like to level the series 1-1. The hosts won the first T20I by a margin of six wickets while chasing a target of 157 in Chattogram.

England have a power packed batting line with captain Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali whereas an experienced bowling attack as well led by Chris Jordon

Bangladesh on the other hand also have a match winning team with stars like Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rehman and Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh will look to win the match and take away the series.

When and where will Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I match take place?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 12, 2023, at 02:30 PM (IST) and will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I match in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England can tune in to FanCode mobile and TV app for live streaming. The match will not be televised in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event will show the live telecast of the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England. The live streaming of the game will also be available on SkyGo.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I match in the US?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on Willow TV app in the United States.

Bangladesh vs England: Full squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.