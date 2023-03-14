The Bangladesh Cricket Team on Tuesday created history as they handed world champions England a historic 3-0 sweep in a T20I series. Bangladesh won the third and final T20I of the three-match contest by 16 runs to whitewash England for the first time across formats. This was the first time England travelled to Bangladesh for a bilateral T20I series. Litton Das smashed 73 off 57 balls in the third T20I on Tuesday to help Bangladesh emerge victorious.

BAN vs ENG: England cricket team trolled after 0-3 loss

Reactions are pouring in from the cricket world with everyone lauding Bangladesh for the historic win. Bangladesh won the first and second T20Is by 6 and 4 wickets respectively. Here's how the internet is reacting to Bangladesh's victory over England.

A huge victory for Bangladesh 💥



The Tigers have whitewashed the reigning Men's #T20WorldCup Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series 🔥#BANvENG | 📝: https://t.co/muxyBFMbjA pic.twitter.com/pZfKZmXjoH — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2023

Bangladesh win and take the T20 series 3-0.#BANvENG pic.twitter.com/NqfFw2YfF6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 14, 2023

Don't forget this pace bowling trio. They owned recent world champion! #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/aFcw0vhBix — Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) March 14, 2023

The last time England suffered a whitewash in the T20I series was in 2014 when they lost by 3-0 against Australia on their home turf. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh have been in explicit form at home as they defeated India in an ODI series 2-1 last December 2022 and defeated Australia and New Zealand ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Jos Buttler-led England side restricted Bangladesh to a total of 158/2 with opener Litton Das scoring a half-century and Najmul Hussain Shanto adding 47 runs. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid were the only wicket-takers for England as they picked up a scalp each.

In return, the World T20 champions were 100/1 at one stage with captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan batting brilliantly at the crease. Buttler, however, was run out by Mehidy Hasan in the 14th over. England then suffered a bizarre batting collapse and were restricted by Bangladesh to 142/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers bowled well to take six wickets between them.

