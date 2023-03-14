Quick links:
Image: Twitter
The Bangladesh Cricket Team on Tuesday created history as they handed world champions England a historic 3-0 sweep in a T20I series. Bangladesh won the third and final T20I of the three-match contest by 16 runs to whitewash England for the first time across formats. This was the first time England travelled to Bangladesh for a bilateral T20I series. Litton Das smashed 73 off 57 balls in the third T20I on Tuesday to help Bangladesh emerge victorious.
BAN vs ENG: England cricket team trolled after 0-3 loss
Reactions are pouring in from the cricket world with everyone lauding Bangladesh for the historic win. Bangladesh won the first and second T20Is by 6 and 4 wickets respectively. Here's how the internet is reacting to Bangladesh's victory over England.
Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see 😏 #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/3nimzfuHOw— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 14, 2023
A huge victory for Bangladesh 💥— ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2023
The Tigers have whitewashed the reigning Men's #T20WorldCup Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series 🔥#BANvENG | 📝: https://t.co/muxyBFMbjA pic.twitter.com/pZfKZmXjoH
Bangladesh win and take the T20 series 3-0.#BANvENG pic.twitter.com/NqfFw2YfF6— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 14, 2023
𝐋𝐈𝐓-ton Das 🔥— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 14, 2023
📸: Bangladesh Cricket | @LittonOfficial #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/qdNMq2E1ke
Don't forget this pace bowling trio. They owned recent world champion! #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/aFcw0vhBix— Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) March 14, 2023
The last time England suffered a whitewash in the T20I series was in 2014 when they lost by 3-0 against Australia on their home turf. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh have been in explicit form at home as they defeated India in an ODI series 2-1 last December 2022 and defeated Australia and New Zealand ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022.
After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Jos Buttler-led England side restricted Bangladesh to a total of 158/2 with opener Litton Das scoring a half-century and Najmul Hussain Shanto adding 47 runs. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid were the only wicket-takers for England as they picked up a scalp each.
In return, the World T20 champions were 100/1 at one stage with captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan batting brilliantly at the crease. Buttler, however, was run out by Mehidy Hasan in the 14th over. England then suffered a bizarre batting collapse and were restricted by Bangladesh to 142/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers bowled well to take six wickets between them.
Image: Twitter