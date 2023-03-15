Michael Vaughan Responds To Wasim Jaffer's Jibe After England's 3-0 Loss To Bangladesh

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is known for his hilarious humour on social media, where he often gets involved in a war of words with England legend Michael Vaughan. The banter is usually all fun. On Tuesday, Jaffer took a fresh jibe at Vaughan after England lost their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 3-0. Jaffer, who is Bangladesh U19 side's batting consultant, took to Twitter to share a picture of him wearing a Bangladesh jersey, writing “Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see #BANvENG."

Vaughan responded to Jaffer's jibe with a picture of the current England captain Jos Buttler holding the T20 World Cup trophy. England won the coveted cup last year after defeating Pakistan in the final. England started their campaign with a loss but managed to turn things around to win the tournament.

Bangladesh won the third and final T20I of the three-match contest by 16 runs to whitewash England for the first time across formats. The last time England suffered a whitewash in the T20I series was in 2014 when they lost by 3-0 against Australia on their home turf. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh have been in explicit form at home as they recently defeated India in an ODI series 2-1 last December 2022 and defeated Australia and New Zealand ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Jos Buttler-led England side restricted Bangladesh to a total of 158/2 with opener Litton Das scoring a half-century and Najmul Hussain Shanto adding 47 runs. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid were the only wicket-takers for England as they picked up a scalp each.

In return, the World T20 champions were 100/1 at one stage with captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan batting brilliantly at the crease. Buttler, however, was run out by Mehidy Hasan in the 14th over. England then suffered a bizarre batting collapse and were restricted by Bangladesh to 142/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers bowled well to take six wickets between them.

Image: Instagram/Vaughan/Twitter/Jaffer