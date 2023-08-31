Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs SL Asia Cup Match In India, UK

On August 31, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play in the second game of the 2023 Asia Cup. Both sides will try to get off to a winning start in the competition. Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan is in solid form, therefore, the group gets even tougher. In the group rounds, all three nations will play two games apiece, and even one defeat could make it difficult to advance to the Super 4.

Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, the match of BAN vs SL:

When will the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

On Thursday, August 31, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play in the Asia Cup 2023.

Where will the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 game take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match start?

On Thursday at 3 PM IST, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play in the Asia Cup 2023.

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in India?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2023 Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the UK?

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the USA?

ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.

Asia Cup Group Stage: BAN vs SL Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN):

Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Sri Lanka (SL):

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana