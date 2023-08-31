Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs SL Asia Cup Match In India, UK

Quick links:
Sri Lanka in action, (Image: AP)
On August 31, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play in the second game of the 2023 Asia Cup. Both sides will try to get off to a winning start in the competition. Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan is in solid form, therefore, the group gets even tougher. In the group rounds, all three nations will play two games apiece, and even one defeat could make it difficult to advance to the Super 4.
Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, the match of BAN vs SL:
On Thursday, August 31, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play in the Asia Cup 2023.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
On Thursday at 3 PM IST, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play in the Asia Cup 2023.
The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.
ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.
Bangladesh (BAN):
Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan
Sri Lanka (SL):
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana