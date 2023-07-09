Bangladesh Women Vs India Women Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND Vs BAN 1st T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team is all set to clash against Bangladesh women in a three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday, July 9. This will be India’s first international assignment since their semi-final loss in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 in February. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost a three-match T20I series to Sri Lanka by 1-2, back in May.

3 Things You Need To Know

India women will play a 3-match T20I and 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh

India have earned 11 WT20I wins against Bangladesh out of 13 encounters

Harmanpreet Kaur said India is not taking Bangladesh lightly

ALSO READ | BCCI Announces India Women's Squad For Bangladesh Tour, Star Players Miss Out

What is at stake during Bangladesh vs India WT20I series?

The India women’s team will be looking to start their season on a fresh note, leaving behind the bitter memories of their Women’s World T20 behind. Speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged that Bangladesh are really good in home conditions. The Indian skipper added that the opponents can be taken lightly by no means.

“They are a very good side and they always play really good cricket in home conditions. They are very competitive when they are playing good cricket and we just want to keep things very simple. Whatever things always gave us a result, we just want to focus on that. We are not going to think about who is better, who is bad. We just want to focus on good cricket and that is our goal,” Harmanpreet told reporters.

Where is the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I being played?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh women and India women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When will Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I begin?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will begin from 1:30 pm IST onwards on Sunday, July 9.

ALSO READ | India Women’s Team To Clash Against Bangladesh After T20 World Cup 2023 Deficit

Where to watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I live by tuning in to the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I: What do the squads look like?

India Women Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry (wk), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter (wk), Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akyer Meghla, Sultana Khatun