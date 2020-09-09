BAR Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Barbarians CC (BAR) are all set to take the field against MU Dons (MUD) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:30 am IST. Here is a look at our BAR vs MUD match prediction, BAR vs MUD Dream11 team and probable BAR vs MUD playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BAR vs MUD Live: BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction and preview

The Barbarians are winless in the tournament so far after four matches and they would be looking to upset MU Dons in order to put points on the table. Coming to MU Dons, they are currently second on the points table, having won three out of their five matches in the tournament so far. Their only loss for MU Dons came against the Indo-Bulgarian side. Both the teams will be looking to field their strongest XI.

BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squad for the TUS vs MUD playing 11

BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction: BAR vs MUD Dream11 team: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction: BAR vs MUD Dream11 team: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction: BAR vs MUD Dream11 top picks

Kiran Dasan

Karthik Sreekumar

Jevon Payne

Boyko Ivanov

BAR vs MUD Dream11 team

BAR vs MUD match prediction

As per our BAR vs MUD match prediction, MUD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAR vs MUD Dream11 prediction, BAR vs MUD top picks and BAR vs MUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs MUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Instagram